NFL NOTES
Former Washington State quarterback Luke Falk has filed an injury grievance with the NFL players’ union against the New York Jets, according to a report Friday by the New York Daily News.
Falk started two games as an injury replacement for the Jets before getting cut in October. He has a hip injury that requires surgery, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources.
The second-year pro wasn’t listed on the Jets’ injury report before an Oct. 6 loss to Philadelphia in which Falk started and was sacked nine times. He had missed most of the first-team reps during the week because the Jets hoped No. 1 quarterback Sam Darnold would be ready to play after battling mononucleosis. Darnold wound up sitting the game out.
Falk was released the following week, still without being named on the injury report.
His injury grievance is the second against the Jets this season. Former offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele was cut after undergoing shoulder surgery that wasn’t authorized by the team.
Vander Esch to return for Cowboys
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is set to return against Minnesota after the second-year player missed the first game of his career with a neck injury.
Vander Esch, the former Salmon River High School and Boise State standout, sustained the injury against Philadelphia before the open week and missed the first game back against the New York Giants on Monday. The 2018 first-round pick was limited in practice all week but didn’t have a designation for game status, meaning Vander Esch is expected to play.
Vander Esch is second to linebacker Jaylon Smith in tackles, according to the team stats.
Williams signs with CFL team
Former Washington State running back James Williams agreed to terms with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League on Thursday, he announced on Twitter.
Williams, has bounced around the pro ranks since leaving the Cougars after his junior season. He was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, then got cut. He inked a deal with Indianpolis before he was released a couple of days later, then came to terms with the Detroit Lions and played in the team’s final preseason game before being waived.
Williams had 3,090 all-purpose yards and 27 touchdowns in his WSU career.