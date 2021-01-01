Even if Idaho had been efficient offensively, it might not have mattered.
In any case, the Vandals were off the mark, and host Northern Arizona couldn’t miss for a long enough portion of Thursday’s game at Rolle Activity Center in Flagstaff.
The Lumberjacks women’s basketball team shot 74 percent in the first period, building a 23-point lead after nine minutes and turning back a third-quarter Vandal push to win a Big Sky contest 84-62.
NAU, which was picked in both preseason polls to finish third in the conference, played like the front-runner. It led from wire to wire, making a big statement against a UI squad predicted to claim the league’s crown.
“The first quarter cost us,” said Idaho coach Jon Newlee, whose Vandals were coming off a 54-point shellacking on Dec. 23 to No. 6 Arizona — the Lumberjacks challenged the Wildcats in a 13-point loss on Nov. 29.
“Credit to them. They came out and made every shot they could, and we just couldn’t put the ball into the basket.”
Idaho (3-4, 2-1) welcomed back star post Natalie Klinker, who hadn’t made an appearance since sustaining a lower-body injury against Washington State on Dec. 13. But NAU also returned a standout in preseason conference MVP Khiarica Rasheed, who sparked the Lumberjacks (5-2, 3-0) with seven of her 13 points in the first three minutes.
The Vandals found themselves down double digits after five minutes. NAU didn’t commit a turnover in its 33-point first quarter, nailed five 3s and closed the frame on a 9-for-9 streak from the floor.
And the deficit only swelled as UI’s normally fluid long-ball became a thorn in its side. Idaho shot 0-for-12 from 3-point land in the first half, finishing 4-for-24 on the night.
NAU sustained a lull in the second, shooting 3-for-12 and scoring just eight points. The visitors finally got moving in the middle periods, cutting the Lumberjack lead to a manageable 10 with a 15-2 surge — including three consecutive 3s — midway through the third. Beyonce Bea, Idaho’s reigning Big Sky Player of the Week, couldn’t find her stroke in the first half, and was held to five points before tallying seven in the spurt.
It never got closer. NAU rallied to a 7-0 run to close the quarter, only piling on to its advantage down the stretch.
“We just couldn’t respond once we got it to 10. We just couldn’t get it done,” Newlee said. “Credit to NAU. They played hard. We had a lot of shots go in and out, and the ball certainly bounced their way tonight.”
The Vandals shot 35.4 percent overall against the Lumberjacks’ 52.3-percent mark. Slippery guard Regan Schenck led the way, pouring in 23 points on 9-for-14 from the floor. Forward Emily Rodabaugh compiled 13 points and 10 rebounds, Miki’ala Maio scored 11 to go with her six assists and Nyah Moran added another 11 points for a team missing its leading scorer in JJ Nakai, who was accounting for 18.5 points per game.
Bea had 12 points and seven rebounds. Klinker (12 points, eight rebounds) was dominant in stretches, but appeared somewhat limited coming off her injury. She didn’t pull down any boards after halftime.
Gina Marxen tacked on 11 points and six assists. Breakout freshmen Sydney Gandy and Paris Atchley entered averaging double-figure scoring outputs, but were held to single digits.
Idaho and NAU square off again at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the same site.
IDAHO (3-4, 2-1)
Bea 5-15 1-4 12, Klinker 5-9 2-3 12, Atchley 1-7 4-6 6, Gandy 4-13 0-0 9, Marxen 4-9 1-2 11, Christopher 2-4 0-0 4, Kirby 2-3 2-2 6, Pulliam 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander 0-4 2-2 2, Milne 0-1 0-0 0, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-65 12-19 62.
N. ARIZONA (5-2, 3-0)
Rasheed 6-9 0-0 13, Schenck 9-14 2-2 23, Maio 5-13 0-0 11, Bailey 3-9 0-0 7, Rodabaugh 4-8 2-2 13, O. Moran 3-3 0-0 6, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, N. Moran 4-8 2-2 11, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-65 6-6 84.
Idaho 12 13 24 13—62
N. Arizona 33 8 25 18—84
3-point goals — Idaho 4-24 (Gandy 1-7, Milne 0-1, Atchley 0-3, Christopher 0-2, Bea 1-3, Kirby 0-1, Marxen 2-6, Alexander 0-1), NAU 10-21 (Simmons 0-1, Bailey 1-5, N. Moran 1-3, Schenck 3-3, Maio 1-2, Rasheed 1-2, Rodabaugh 3-5). Rebounds — Idaho 35 (Klinker 8), NAU 39 (Rodabaugh 10). Assists — Idaho 9 (Marxen 6), NAU 11 (Maio 6). Total fouls — Idaho 9, NAU 17. Fouled out — Rodabaugh.