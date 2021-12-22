COLFAX — John Lustig’s senior season has been everything he and the Colfax Bulldogs could’ve hoped for.
But on Tuesday, he elevated his game to new heights as Lustig scored a season-high 51 points in Colfax’s 68-65 Northeast 2B League victory against visiting Liberty.
“It feels good to score 51 especially against a team like Liberty,” said Lustig, who in the past week scored 45 points in a Dec. 14 win against Tekoa-Rosalia, then tallied 38 in a 74-45 nonleague victory Thursday at Dayton/Waitsburg. “It’s always a hard-fought game with them. Coach (Reece Jenkin) trusted me to take the last shot and I just drove down, hit the euro step and got the layup.”
The Bulldogs (5-2, 1-0) and Lancers (5-2, 2-1) were tied at 65 with seven seconds to go when Lustig hit a layup over Liberty’s Tayshawn Colvin, who had 22 points to pace the Lancers, for a 67-65 Colfax lead. Mason Gilchrist then was fouled and hit a free throw for the final margin.
“John has been winning games for us for a long time,” Jenkin said. “We’re very blessed to have him in our program.”
During Lustig’s sophomore year he was in a similar situation against Liberty, except he committed a turnover in an overtime loss.
“Now, he’s here with two more years of experience under his belt and he wins the game for us,” Jenkin said. “I’d like to think that situation helped him out tonight.”
It’s not a secret when the Bulldogs step on the court teams are focused on Lustig. But he’s getting more comfortable in taking on a leadership role.
“I work hard to put myself in these situations,” Lustig said. “I work hard against whatever defense is against us and I trust my teammates too. If they’re open, I want to give them the ball.”
Damian Demler also was in double figures for the Bulldogs with 11 points.
Colton Marsh added 14 points and London Foland had 12 for the Lancers.
Colfax and Liberty fought back and forth for three quarters, but once the fourth hit, the Bulldogs buckled down.
“These guys have been in tight basketball games before,” Jenkin said. “So we weren’t focused on scoring as much as we were on execution.”
LIBERTY-SPANGLE (5-2, 2-1)
London Foland 4 2-2 12, Colton Marsh 5 3-4 14, Tayshawn Colvin 8 4-4 22, Josh Stern 1 3-3 5, Lincoln Foland 2 0-0 5, Brandon Finau 0 0-0 0, Jake Jeske 3 0-0 7. Totals 23 12-13 65.
COLFAX (5-2, 1-0)
Damian Demler 4 0-0 11, Carson Gray 0 0-0 0, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 0 0-0 0, John Lustig 22 5-7 51, Bradyn Heilsberg 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 1 2-4 4, JP Wigen 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 7-11 68.
Liberty 14 15 18 18 — 65
Colfax 11 19 21 17 — 68
3-point goals — Lo. Foland 2, Colvin 2, Marsh, Li. Foland, Jeske, Demler 3, J. Lustig 2.
GIRLS
Liberty 65, Colfax 62
COLFAX — Teagan Colvin hit a 3-pointer with 1:05 left in overtime which proved to be the game-winner as the Lancers took down the Bulldogs in a nonleague game.
Colfax (6-1) had a 52-38 advantage at the end of the third quarter, but Liberty (7-0) used a 22-8 fourth-quarter run to force the extra period.
“It was a tale of two halves,” Liberty coach Chris Colvin said. “They were shooting the 3-ball extremely well in the first half and we were able to stop their efficiency in the second. We got some key stops in some key moments.”
Brynn McGaughy hit a layup at the start of the fourth to extend Colfax’s lead to 18. After that, the Lancers went on a 13-0 run to trim the Bulldogs lead to 56-53.
Grace Grumbly hit a 3 with three minutes remaining to tie the game at 58. Asher Cai missed a shot but McGaughy, who finished with 14 points, was there for a putback to tie it at 60
“She’s an incredible player and a fantastic athlete, but she’s young,” Colfax coach Jordan Holmes said. “She hasn’t been in games like this before so we can’t expect her to carry the team in situations like tonight. That comes with age and experience playing in these types of games and she just hasn’t had that yet.”
The Bulldogs were led by Cai, who scored 14 of her 27 points in the first quarter. She found herself in foul trouble early in the second, but came back and scored six points in the period.
“She’s an incredible shooter,” Holmes said. “When she starts to make shots, it gives everybody else on the team confidence to shoot the ball,”
In the second half, Cai was contained by Colvin, a sophomore who scored a game-high 33 points.
“Teagan is an amazing basketball player,” Holmes said. “She’s a very composed athlete, so I love watching Asher play defense against her because it forces her to play to the best of her ability.”
LIBERTY-SPANGLE (7-0)
Teagan Colvin 11 8-10 33, Ava Budde 3 0-0 9, Annika Tee 0 0-0 0, Elli Denny 4 4-5 14, Grace Grumbly 1 0-0 3, Jaidyn Stevens 0 0-0 0, Brooke Redder 2 1-2 6, Hailey Carter 0 0-0 0, Kendall Denny 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 13-17 65.
COLFAX (4-1)
Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Jaisha Gibb 5 0-0 13, Hailey Demler 2 1-2 6, Lauryn York 1 0-0 2, Harper Booth 0 0-0 0, Asher Cai 10 3-3 27, Brynn McGaughy 7 0-1 14. Totals 25 4-6 62.
Liberty 10 14 14 22 5—65
Colfax 16 22 14 8 2—62
3-point goals — Colvin 3, Budde 3, Denny 2, Grumbly, Redder, Cai 4, Gibb 3, Demler.
JV — Liberty def. Colfax.
Pixley may be contacted at tpixley@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @TreebTalks.