SPANGLE, Wash. — John Lustig went off for 35 points and 11 rebounds to lead Colfax to an 85-57 Northeast 2B League win against Upper Columbia in boys’ basketball action Tuesday evening.
Damian Demler added 14 points and eight assists for the Bulldogs (3-2, 3-2), who also got 13 points from Seth Lustig.
Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said his team started slowly but used a halfcourt trap to create turnovers and generate momentum in the second quarter.
COLFAX (3-2, 3-2))
Demler 5 1-2 14, Gray 3 0-1 6, Peterson 2 0-0 5, S. Lustig 5 2-3 13, J. Lustig 14 3-4 35, Heilsberg 2 0-0 4, Hennigar 0 0-0 0, Wick 0 0-0 0, Gilchrist 3 0-0 6, VanTine 0 0-0 0, Wigen 1 1-2 3. Totals 35 7-12 86.
UPPER COLUMBIA
Patzer 1 0-0 2, Lee 2 0-0 5, Downes 4 0-0 9, Pierce 3 0-0 9, Coleman 0 0-0 0, Moran 2 4-4 8, Ganson 2 0-0 4, Everett 7 0-0 15, Hardy 2 1-2 5, Totals 23 5-6 57.
Colfax 12 27 25 22—86
Upper Columbia 15 13 11 18—57
3-point goals — Demler 3, Peterson, S. Lustig, J. Lustig 4, Lee, Downes, Pierce 3, Everett.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLColton 52, Lind-Ritzville 49
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Rylee Vining went for 22 points and converted three of her five 3-pointers in the third quarter as the Colton girls’ basketball team withstood a tight second half and defeated Lind-Ritzville 52-49 in a nonleague game.
Maggie Meyer added 17 points for the Wildcats (6-2) while Dakota Killian led the Broncos (3-2) with 15.
“It was a battle of contrasting styles,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “They had really good height and pushed us inside and we want to get out and run more. The key for us was the third quarter. We came out with great energy and Mary Pluid and Kyndra (Stout) really gave us a big lift tonight.”
COLTON (6-2)
Rylee Vining 6 5-6 22, Maggie Meyer 5 3-4 17, Josie Schultheis 0 4-6 4, Mary Pluid 2 1-2 6, Kyndra Stout 1 0-0 3, Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 13-18 52.
LIND-RITZVILLE (3-2)
Dakota Killian 7 0-0 15, Grace Fedie 3 0-0 8, Harlee Henning 0 0-0 0, Janaye Wilkie 2 2-2 6, Sydney Kinch 4 1-4 10, Amelia Court 0 0-0 0, Julia Klein 3 4-4 10. Totals 19 7-10 49.
Colton 17 6 20 9—52
Lind-Ritzville 13 6 16 14—49
3-point goals — Vining 5, Meyer 4, Pluid, Stout, Killian, Fedie, Kinch.
JV — Lind-Ritzville def. Colton.
Colfax 76, Upper Columbia 27
SPANGLE, Wash. — Colfax opened with eight consecutive conversions from the field as it blasted 2B Bi-County League opponent Upper Columbia.
Asher Cai collected 25 points and three treys and Justice Brown added 12 points for the Panthers (4-1), who scored 30 points in the opening quarter.
“We shot the ball incredibly well tonight,” Colfax coach Mike Dorman said. “We crashed the boards and made a significant rebounding edge for ourselves.”
COLFAX (4-1)
Hannah Baerlocher 2 0-0 5, Justice Brown 4 2-4 12, Abree Aune 0 4-4 4, Jaisha Gibb 5 0-0 12, Kendall Gosney 0 1-4 1, Hailey Demler 4 1-1 9, Lauryn York 1 1-2 3, Harper Booth 0 1-2 1, Asher Cai 10 2-3 25, Paige Claassen 1 0-0 2, Ashley Ring 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 12-20 76.
UPPER COLUMBIA
Chloe Bryant 0 0-0 0, Genevieve Harbour 0 0-0 0, Makena Fleck 0 0-0 0, Mia Pierce 1 2-2 4, Katie Bunn 1 0-0 2, Francesa Delapav 2 0-0 4, Cami Reese 2 0-0 4, Annika Geschke 3 1-1 7, Ashley Cox 1 0-0 2, Sidney Folkenberg 1 2-2 4. Totals 11 5-5 27.
Colfax 30 19 18 9—76
Upper Columbia 10 7 4 6—27
3-point goals — Baerlocher, Gibb 2, Brown 2, Cai 3.