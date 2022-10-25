How former area college players fared in the NFL in Week 7:
Washington State
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: The starter at WILL, he had four tackles, including one solo stop, as the Panthers beat Tampa Bay 21-3.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 2:12 am
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: The Eagles were on a bye this week.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: Did not record a tackle Monday against Chicago in a 33-14 loss.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: The Eagles were on a bye this week.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: Called up from the practice squad, he did not play in the Colts’ 19-10 loss at Tennessee.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: A starter at safety, he had five tackles, including two solo stops, with two passes defensed in the Cardinals’ 42-34 victory Thursday against New Orleans.
WR River Cracraft, Miami: In a reserve role, he was not targeted in the Dolphins’ 16-10 win against Pittsburgh.
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City: In a starting role, he finished with five tackles, including three solo stop, as the Chiefs beat host San Francisco 44-23.
OT Abe Lucas, Seattle: The starter on the right side, he helped the Seahawks run for 214 yards, a 6.3 average, with two touchdowns, but also helped to allow two sacks as the visiting Seahawks beat the L.A. Chargers 37-23.
Idaho
OL Jesse Davis, Pittsburgh: In a reserve role, he helped the Steelers rush for 95 yards, a 4.1 average, but helped to allow two sacks in their 16-10 loss at Miami.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: Did not record any statistics in a reserve role in the Saints 42-34 loss Thursday at Arizona.
LB Christian Elliss, Philadelphia: The Eagles were on a bye this week.
