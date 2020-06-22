LIBBY, Mont. — Kyle Lynas fired a six-inning one-hitter, racked up 12 strikeouts and aided his cause with a two-run homer in the fourth as the Moscow Blue Devils beat the Sandpoint Lakers 7-2 in the Big Bucks Legion baseball tournament Sunday.
Peyton Waters drove in three runs with singles in the second and third innings as the Devils jumped to a 4-0 lead. Jarod Grady contributed an RBI single in the third.
Lynas threw five shutout innings before committing an error and allowing two runs in the sixth, one of them on a double by Cameron Garcia. Lynas finished with three walks.
Moscow went 2-3 in the tournament, its first action of the season.
Sandpoint 000 002—2 1 2
Moscow 013 300—7 6 1
Avery Boch, Caleb Davis (3), Cameron Garcia (5) and Trevor Brackett. Kyle Lynas and CJ Anderson.
Sandpoint hits — Garcia (2B).
Moscow hits — Barrett Abendroth, Jarod Grady, Cam Vis, Peyton Waters 2, Lynas (HR).
Saturday: Blue Devils drop pair
On Saturday, the Blue Devils absorbed a pair of losses Saturday in the Big Bucks Tournament by a combined three runs, falling 8-6 to the Mission Valley Mariners, out of Polson, Mont., before being edged 8-7 by the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen’s 17U team at Lee Gehring Memorial Field.
The game against Mission Valley did not count toward the standings for the Blue Devils.
In the Blue Devils’ first game of the day, the Mariners took a 7-2 lead after scoring six times in the top of the third, then they had to hold off Moscow for the victory. The Blue Devils outhit Mission Valley 11-9.
Cam Vis led the way for Moscow with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI. Barrett Abendroth also had two hits, including a double, a run scored, and an RBI. Connor Akins finished with two hits and a run scored, and Billy Adams doubled.
Isaac Staszkow took the loss on the mound, allowing six hits, four walks and seven runs, six earned.
Against the Lumbermen, the Blue Devils trailed 3-0 and 4-3, but took a 7-4 lead into the bottom of the fifth. However, Coeur d’Alene tallied four runs on two hits, three walks, a hit batsman and a fielder’s choice. Moscow tried to rally, as Chad Redinger got aboard on a one-out fielding error. He then stole second and moved to third on a throwing error by the catcher, but Redinger was left there to end it.
Vis again doubled twice, adding two runs scored and three RBI to pace the Blue Devils, who outhit the Lumbermen 11-5. Adams and Grady each went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Waters and Redinger also had two hits apiece.
GAME 1
Mission Valley .016 100 0—8 9 2
Moscow..........112 200 0—6 11 5
Alex Murquiz, Trevor Lake (4), Ethan McCauley (5) and Espn Fisher; Isaac Staszkow, Connor Akins (3) and Chad Redinger. W—Lake. L—Staszkow. S—McCauley.
Mission Valley hits — Dawson Dumont 2 (3B), Eric Dolence 2 (2B), Alex Muzquiz, Xavier Fisher, Ethan McCauley, Espn Fisher, Dylan Davis.
Moscow hits — Cam Vis 2 (2 2B), Barrett Abendroth 2 (2B), Connor Akins 2, Billy Adams (2B), Chad Redinger, Cody Isakson, Ryan Delusa, Isaac Staszkow.
GAME 2
Moscow 000 340—7 11 6
Coeur d’Alene...201 14x—8 5 3
Cam Vis, Jarod Grady (5) and CJ Anderson; Cam Martindale and Cal Carroll. L—Grady.
Moscow hits — Cam Vis 2 (2B), Chad Redinger 2 (2B), Billy Adams 2 (2B), Jarod Grady 2, Peyton Waters 2, Barrett Abendroth.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Arden Laponsey 2, Ryan Schneider (2B), Cooper Larson (2B), Zach Gara.