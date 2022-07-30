M’s acquire ace in trade with Reds

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo gestures to a teammate at the end of the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

 AP Frank Franklin II

SEATTLE — After more than two decades without a playoff appearance, the Seattle Mariners made a clear statement Friday night they intend to see their postseason drought come to an end this year.

The M’s acquired perhaps the top starting pitcher on the trade market, getting All-Star Luis Castillo from the payroll-paring Cincinnati Reds for four minor league prospects.

Seattle has not been to the playoffs since 2001, the longest postseason drought in the four major North American pro sports.

Recommended for you