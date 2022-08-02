NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 43rd home run, Jose Trevino had his first multihomer game and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 7-2 Monday night in a series opener between teams bulking up for the postseason.

Anthony Rizzo started the onslaught with a three-run homer in the first, and New York clinched its 31st consecutive winning record at home (41-13), second only to its big league standard of 47 in row from 1918-64. The Yankees are 70-34, the first team to reach 70 wins this year.

Before the game, the Yankees acquired starter Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from Oakland, three days after Seattle obtained Luis Castillo, perhaps the best available starter on the trade market. Castillo is lined up to start the series finale on Wednesday against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

