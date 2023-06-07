San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, right, throws to first for the double play as Seattle Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez slides in late to second during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in San Diego. Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh was out at first on the play. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. reacts on his way to striking out while batting during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Seattle Mariners' Ty France (23) scores from second base off a single by Teoscar Hernandez as San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola waits for the throw during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert works against a San Diego Padres batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez watches his home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
SAN DIEGO — Logan Gilbert pitched seven strong innings, Teoscar Hernández and Julio Rodriguez homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 4-1 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.
“Awesome outing. He was on top of them all night long,” Servais said about Gilbert. “It starts with the fastball. When you are commanding it early in the game you get respect from the other team with your fastball and that is what he did tonight.”
Gilbert (4-3) allowed one run and three hits and had six strikeouts to help the Mariners win for only the second time in seven games.