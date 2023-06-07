SAN DIEGO — Logan Gilbert pitched seven strong innings, Teoscar Hernández and Julio Rodriguez homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 4-1 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

“Awesome outing. He was on top of them all night long,” Servais said about Gilbert. “It starts with the fastball. When you are commanding it early in the game you get respect from the other team with your fastball and that is what he did tonight.”

Gilbert (4-3) allowed one run and three hits and had six strikeouts to help the Mariners win for only the second time in seven games.

