I am a COVID-19 long-hauler of more than two years, infected on July 18, 2020, at the age of 29. I had no idea that one week of mild illness would completely wipe out my previous good health. I used to average 15-20 thousand steps a day and was an avid hiker. Destressing after eight hours on my feet at work sometimes meant a good, long, 5-mile walk through the woods. Today I’m diagnosed with post-COVID syndrome, probable post-viral myalgic encephalomyelitis, tachycardia, and have a variety of neurological and muscular symptoms that have been pretty much the same daily since July 2020
I am still able to work, but any sort of exertion leaves me feeling sickly, and my heart does not tolerate much activity now. I did not know beforehand that respiratory viruses could leave one stuck in a sickly state. The most frustrating part of all of this is that every single medical test I have undergone to find the source of the issue has come back virtually clean, which is common for many other long-haulers. I am not asking anyone to adopt any sort of moral, political or scientific stance concerning all of this, but merely ask that if you have a COVID-19 long-hauler in your life, please give them your patience, compassion, love and understanding. Please believe and listen to us in spite of the fact that we may not appear sick at all. Our lives aren’t the same anymore, and not all have concrete answers as to why that is just yet. There are many of us who have a long road before us, full of uncertainties and fears, though I remain hopeful one day I’ll recover. As I have experienced first-hand, having understanding relatives and/or friends alongside us makes it all the easier to endure.