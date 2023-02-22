PEORIA, Ariz. — While any drama about last year’s opening day starter seemed a bit manufactured, this year there’s no reason to ask which Mariners pitcher will jog to the T-Mobile Park mound March 30 to open the 2023 season.

Luis Castillo made that decision easy for the Mariners and manager Scott Servais during the course of the final few months of the 2022 season and two incredible outings in the team’s first postseason appearance in two decades.

“It opened my eyes a lot,” Servais said. “We knew we were getting a quality pitcher and a really good person. I just think he elevated his game big time. I think from the time we had him, just on the average, I think he threw maybe a mile and a half or two miles per hour harder. His stuff got better.”

