SEATTLE — Taylor Ward’s sacrifice fly scored Magneuris Sierra in the 10th inning, and the Los Angeles Angels blew a three-run lead late before pulling out a 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.
The Angels led 3-0 going to the bottom of the ninth before Seattle scored three times with two outs to force extra inning.
Max Stassi hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to give the Angels a 3-0 lead that proved critical when Seattle rallied for three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Ty France hit a single into center field to score Lamb and Frazier and pulled the Mariners even at 3-3. Seattle had three hits through the first eight innings, then strung together three in the ninth to force extra innings.
Ward rf 4 0 1 1 Frazier rf-2b 4 1 1 1
Ohtani dh 5 0 1 0 France 1b 5 0 1 2
Rengifo 2b 4 1 2 0 Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0
Adell lf 2 0 1 1 Santana dh 3 0 0 0
Moniak cf 0 1 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0
Stassi c 4 1 1 2 Raleigh c 5 0 0 0
Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 Winker lf 1 1 0 0
Gosselin 3b 4 0 0 0 Toro 2b 3 0 2 0
Sierra cf-lf 4 1 2 0 Lamb ph-rf 1 1 1 0
Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 Haggerty cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 34 3 6 3
Los Angeles 100 000 002 1 — 4
Seattle 000 000 003 0 — 3
DP—Los Angeles 2, Seattle 1. LOB—Los Angeles 5, Seattle 10. 2B—Rengifo (15), Frazier (15). HR—Stassi (7). SF—Ward (2). S—Velazquez (5).
HBP—Sandoval 2 (Frazier, Santana), Borucki (Moniak). WP—Sandoval.
Umpires—Home, Marvin Hudson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T—3:36. A—42,654 (47,929).