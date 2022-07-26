SEATTLE — Ty France launched his 13th home run as part of a three-hit night, Cal Raleigh added an RBI single and the Seattle Mariners rebounded from a rough weekend with a 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday.

Erik Swanson escaped a ninth-inning jam and Seattle won for the 15th time in 18 games, a stretch of success interrupted over the weekend when the Mariners were swept at home by AL West-leading Houston following a 14-game winning streak. But Texas was a welcome visitor as the Mariners won their sixth straight over the Rangers and improved to 9-2 against them this season.

France singled in his first two at-bats, but it was his solo shot to center field in the fifth inning off starter Glenn Otto that gave the Mariners a 3-1 lead. France has homered in three of his past five games, including Seattle’s last one before the All-Star break when he went deep off Otto (4-7) in Texas.

