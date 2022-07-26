SEATTLE — Ty France launched his 13th home run as part of a three-hit night, Cal Raleigh added an RBI single and the Seattle Mariners rebounded from a rough weekend with a 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday.
Erik Swanson escaped a ninth-inning jam and Seattle won for the 15th time in 18 games, a stretch of success interrupted over the weekend when the Mariners were swept at home by AL West-leading Houston following a 14-game winning streak. But Texas was a welcome visitor as the Mariners won their sixth straight over the Rangers and improved to 9-2 against them this season.
France singled in his first two at-bats, but it was his solo shot to center field in the fifth inning off starter Glenn Otto that gave the Mariners a 3-1 lead. France has homered in three of his past five games, including Seattle’s last one before the All-Star break when he went deep off Otto (4-7) in Texas.
Flexen (7-8) pitched six innings, giving up two runs and four hits. He escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third with only one run allowed and yielded Adolis García’s 18th homer on the first pitch of the sixth.
Semien 2b 5 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0
Seager ss 3 0 0 0 France 1b 3 2 3 1
Heim c 4 0 0 0 C.Santna dh 4 0 0 1
Garcia rf 3 1 1 1 Suarez 3b 3 1 1 0
Lowe 1b 4 1 2 1 Raleigh c 4 0 2 1
Taveras cf 4 0 1 0 Frazier lf 3 0 1 0
Calhoun dh 3 0 0 0 Toro 2b 4 0 0 0
Culbrson pr 0 0 0 0 D.Moore cf 4 0 0 0
Duran 3b 3 1 1 0 Haggerty rf 3 1 1 0
Totals 33 3 6 2 Totals 31 4 8 3
E—Crawford (9). DP—Texas 1, Seattle 0. LOB—Texas 7, Seattle 7. 2B—Lowe (15). HR—Garcia (18), Lowe (14), France (13). SB—Duran (3).
Otto L,4-7 51/3 7 3 3 1 5
Castillo H,41/3 2 1 1 1 1
Swanson S,2-32/3 0 0 0 0 0
HBP—Burke (France). WP—Otto, Leclerc, Flexen.
Umpires—Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Malachi Moore.
T—3:02. A—23,581 (47,929).
Rangers: Dunning (1-6, 4.42 ERA) will make his first start since July 10. He lasted just 2 innings and allowed four runs against Minnesota before landing on the injured list.