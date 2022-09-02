DETROIT — Julio Rodriguez and Ty France hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning and the Seattle Mariners completed a three-game series sweep by defeating the Detroit Tigers 7-0 on Thursday.

France and Curt Casali drove in two runs apiece as the Mariners won for the sixth time in seven games. The Tigers were shut out for the 18th time this season.

“We’re getting better at the right time,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “I don’t think we’ve reached our ceiling yet and it’s a really high one.”

