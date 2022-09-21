OAKLAND, Calif. — The Seattle Mariners are hardly hitting the way they’d like to be in late September chasing a long-overdue, elusive playoff berth.

Luis Castillo got knocked out in the fifth inning and the contending Mariners managed just one hit, falling to the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Carlos Santana’s infield single in the second inning was all the Mariners could muster at the plate against JP Sears (6-2) and four relievers.

Tags

Recommended for you