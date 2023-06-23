NEW YORK — Another dreadful outing by Domingo Germán made things easy for touted rookie Bryan Woo on a breakthrough night for the Seattle Mariners.

Teoscar Hernández hit one of Seattle’s four early homers and the Mariners teed off against a suddenly inept Germán in blowing out the sloppy New York Yankees 10-2 on Thursday to prevent a three-game sweep.

Woo (1-1) breezed into the sixth inning with a no-hit bid to earn his first major league victory. Kolten Wong hit his first home run for the Mariners before Ty France and Cal Raleigh also went deep.

