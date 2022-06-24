OAKLAND, Calif. — Oakland starter Frankie Montas took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, then reliever A.J. Puk threw a pair of run-scoring wild pitches with two outs in the ninth that gave the Seattle Mariners a 2-1 win over the Athletics on Thursday.
The Mariners loaded the bases with three walks and rallied on Puk’s wayward tosses to complete a three-game sweep. Seattle won with two hits.
Before the wild ninth, it seemed the 29-year-old Montas would be the story of the day.
Montas didn’t allow a hit until Adam Frazier lined a single to left field with two outs in the eighth. Montas gave up another hit and was pulled after the inning.
Montas struck out eight in a season-high eight innings, and exited with a 1-0 lead — he has received either one or zero runs of support in 11 of his 15 starts. He is expected to be among the starting pitchers available as the Aug. 2 trade deadline approaches.
With regular closer Dany Jimenez out with a shoulder injury, Zach Jackson (1-2) entered for the ninth and walked two before Puk entered with two outs and two on.
Puk walked pinch-hitter Kevin Padloa to load bases before throwing wild pitches that Dylan Moore and Jesse Winker score.
Paul Sewald retired the A’s in order in the bottom of the ninth for his fifth save. The Mariners have won 11 of their past 12 at the Oakland Coliseum.
The A’s are 3-16 in June and have the AL’s worst record at 23-48.