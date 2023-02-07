Manchester City was accused by the Premier League on Monday of providing misleading information about its finances over a nine-year period when the club was attempting to establish itself as a force in English and European soccer following its takeover by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family.

The explosive development came after a four-year investigation by the world’s most popular soccer league in the wake of leaked club emails and documents from City officials, published by German magazine Der Spiegel in 2018. The documents showed the extent of the schemes to allegedly cover up the true source of income in a bid to comply with financial regulations.

The Premier League has financial fair play rules designed to ensure clubs essentially spend what they earn from deals that are assessed for being at legitimate market value. The case could lead to a fine or a worse punishment, like a deduction in points.