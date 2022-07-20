Manfred rejects claims concerning minor leagues wages

Associated Press fileThe Erie SeaWolves host the Altoona Curve for an Eastern League baseball game June 4, 2019, at UPMC Park in Erie, Pa.

LOS ANGELES — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred defended the sport’s treatment of minor leaguers, prompting immediate criticism from the players’ advocacy group.

“I kind of reject the premise of the question that minor league players are not paid a living wage,” Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America before Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

“I think that we’ve made real strides in the last few years in terms of what minor league players are paid, even putting to one side the signing bonuses that many of them have already received. They receive housing, which obviously is another form of compensation.”

