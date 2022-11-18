Manfred sure collusion query will find no issue

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) walks off the field after grounding out to the Houston Astros to end Game 4 of an American League Championship baseball series, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed Thursday that Major League Baseball is looking into potentially improper communication between the New York Mets and Yankees regarding star free agent Aaron Judge and said he is confident the inquiry will find no issues.

“I’m absolutely confident that the clubs behaved in a way that was consistent with the agreement,” Manfred said Thursday, referring to baseball’s collective bargaining agreement between players and owners.

“This was based on a newspaper report. We will put ourselves in position to demonstrate credibly to the MLBPA that this is not an issue. I’m sure that’s going to be an outcome, but obviously we understand the emotion that surrounds that word (collusion) and we’ll proceed accordingly.”

