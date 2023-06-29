Manzardo set for Futures game

Washington State’s Kyle Manzardo makes contact with a pitch during a March 10, 2021, game against Gonzaga at Bailey-Brayton Field. Manzardo, now a pro with the Triple-A Durham Bulls of the Tampa Rays’ organization, will compete in the MLB’s All-Star Futures game on July 8.

 Dean Hare/WSU Photo Services

Former Washington State first baseman Kyle Manzardo will participate in the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on July 8 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle during the MLB’s annual All-Star week.

Manzardo is listed as the No. 42 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com.

The former Coug was the 63rd overall selection in the 2021 MLB draft by the Tampa Rays and currently plays for the Durham Bulls in Triple-A.

