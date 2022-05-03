TORONTO — Auston Matthews had two goals and an assist and Jack Campbell made 23 saves in the second playoff shutout of his career as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 Monday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoffs series.
Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists. Jake Muzzin scored and David Kampf added a goal on a short-handed breakaway for Toronto, which killed off five Lightning power plays, including an early five-minute major.
KINGS 4, OILERS 3
EDMONTON, Alberta — Phillip Danault scored at 14:46 of the third period, leading Los Angeles past Edmonton in Game 1 of the teams’ first-round playoff series. Trevor Moore and Alex Iafallo each had a goal and assist for the Kings. Brandon Lemieux also scored.
HURRICANES 5, BRUINS 1
RALEIGH, N.C. — Seth Jarvis and Nino Niederreiter scored second-period goals and Antti Raanta had 35 saves his his playoff debut as Carolina beat Boston in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
BLUES 4, WILD 0
ST. PAUL, Minn. — David Perron had a hat trick and an assist to lead St. Louis past Minnesota in Game 1 of their first-round series, one year after he missed the playoffs with COVID-19. Ryan O’Reilly scored, Torey Krug added three assists and Ville Husso made 37 saves for the shutout in his postseason debut for the Blues.