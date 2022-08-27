Mariners beat Guardians in 11 innings

Associated Press Mariners’ Adam Frazier hits a sacrifice fly scoring Eugenio Suarez against the Guardians during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday in Seattle

 Associated Press

SEATTLE — The pitching ranged from filthy to unhittable at times, including a parade of relievers making life miserable for hitters. Runs were scarce, needing to be manufactured 90 feet at time and scored on sacrifice flies. The tension in a packed T-Mobile Park grew as each inning passed with the outcome in doubt. The excitement and emotions were on display from players and fans alike — elation, frustration and ultimately celebration.

And the player who said they were going to end the postseason drought made sure they didn’t fall another game behind in the wild-card race.

Mitch Haniger’s hard single to right-center in the bottom of the 11th scored automatic runner Dylan Moore from second base to give the Mariners a 3-2 walk-off victory.

