Mariners beat Guardians in 11 innings

SEATTLE — The pitching ranged from filthy to unhittable at times, including a parade of relievers making life miserable for hitters. Runs were scarce, needing to be manufactured 90 feet at time and scored on sacrifice flies. The tension in a packed T-Mobile Park grew as each inning passed with the outcome in doubt. The excitement and emotions were on display from players and fans alike — elation, frustration and ultimately celebration.
And the player who said they were going to end the postseason drought made sure they didn’t fall another game behind in the wild-card race.
Mitch Haniger’s hard single to right-center in the bottom of the 11th scored automatic runner Dylan Moore from second base to give the Mariners a 3-2 walk-off victory.
Everything about the evening and the 11 innings of baseball felt like a place most of them have never been in their careers and will do anything to get there this season.
This season, a nasty high ankle sprain kept Haniger out of the lineup for three months, but his return as a healthy and producing hitter in their order will be critical in the games that follow.
The two starting pitchers — Seattle’s Logan Gilbert and Cleveland’s Shane Bieber — performed to a playoff level. Using his typical mix of nasty sliders and biting curveball with a located fastball to keep hitters honest, he didn’t get a tun of help from his defense, which committed two errors.
Bieber pitched seven innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits with no walks and nine strikeouts.
Austin Hedges doubled off Gilbert to start the third inning. He advanced to third on a flyball to right field and scored on a deep fly ball to center off the bat of Steven Kwan.
The Mariners tied the game in the fifth inning when Carlos Santana singled up the middle, advanced to second on Adam Frazier’s sac bunt that was misplayed for no out and then tagged up and took third when Steven Kwan made an unbelievable catch on Cal Raleigh’s pop foul down the left field line.
Following his highlight reel catch, Kwan led off the top of the sixth with a single to left and Amed Rosario followed with a single to left off Gilbert. Jose Ramirez’s deep lineout to right field allowed Kwan to move to third setting up Josh Naylor’s sacrifice fly to right field to make it 2-1.
Kwan lf 3 1 1 1 Rodriguez cf 4 0 0 0
Rosario ss 5 0 2 0 Winker lf 4 0 1 0
Ramirez dh 4 0 1 0 Moore rf-lf 1 1 0 0
Naylor 1b 4 0 1 1 Haniger dh-rf 5 0 2 1
Miller pr-1b 0 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 4 1 1 0
Gimenez 2b 5 0 1 0 Santana 1b 4 1 2 0
Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 2 0 1 1
Freeman 3b 5 0 1 0 Raleigh c 4 0 0 0
Hedges c 3 1 2 0 Crawford ss 1 0 1 1
Palacios ph 1 0 0 0 Haggerty rf 3 0 0 0
Maile c 0 0 0 0 Lamb lf 0 0 0 0
Straw cf 4 0 0 0 France ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 2 9 2 Totals 33 3 8 3
Cleveland 001 001 000 00 — 2
Seattle 000 010 100 01 — 3
E—Freeman 2 (2). DP—Cleveland 3, Seattle 2. LOB—Cleveland 10, Seattle 8. 2B—Hedges (3), Rosario (22), Freeman (2), Gimenez (21), Haniger (3). SB—Crawford (3), Rosario (12). SF—Kwan (4), Naylor (5), Crawford (5), Frazier (5). S—Frazier (4), Crawford (2).
Clase pitched to 1 batter in the 11th.
Umpires—Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T—3:30. A—39,870 (47,929).