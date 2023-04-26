PHILADELPHIA — Jarred Kelenic hit a solo home run, double and single, Teoscar Hernández also went deep and the Seattle Mariners opened a nine-game trip with a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Jose Caballero and J.P. Crawford also drove in runs for the Mariners.

“Great way to start the trip,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

