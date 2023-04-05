SEATTLE — Teoscar Hernández and AJ Pollock each hit two homers and combined to drive in nine runs, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-2 on Tuesday night.

Luis Castillo (1-0) turned in a second straight strong outing, allowing two hits and striking out six in 5.2 shutout innings. Castillo has allowed no runs and three hits and struck out 12 in 11.2 innings over two starts.

Hernández hit a solo homer in the fourth inning and a three-run shot in the fifth off Jose Suarez (0-1) to put the Mariners up 6-0. It was Hernandez’s 15th mult-homer game, and it came after he opened the season 1 for 17.

