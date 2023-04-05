Seattle Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run, his second home run of the game, against the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo reacts after being removed during the sixth inning without having given up a run to the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France douses Teoscar Hernandez, who had hit two home runs against the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Mariners right fielder Teoscar Hernandez, who hit two home runs in the game, gestures to fans after an interview following the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Seattle. The Mariners won 11-2. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez cheers from the dugout after Cal Raleigh hit an RBI single against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Seattle. The Mariners won 11-2. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Mariners' AJ Pollock follows through on a two-run home run, his second home run of the night, during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
SEATTLE — Teoscar Hernández and AJ Pollock each hit two homers and combined to drive in nine runs, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-2 on Tuesday night.
Luis Castillo (1-0) turned in a second straight strong outing, allowing two hits and striking out six in 5.2 shutout innings. Castillo has allowed no runs and three hits and struck out 12 in 11.2 innings over two starts.
Hernández hit a solo homer in the fourth inning and a three-run shot in the fifth off Jose Suarez (0-1) to put the Mariners up 6-0. It was Hernandez’s 15th mult-homer game, and it came after he opened the season 1 for 17.
Pollock’s two-run homers off Jaime Barria came in the fifth and seventh, with the second one giving the Mariners an 11-run lead.
Julio Rodriguez scored in the first inning on a wild pitch and doubled twice as the Mariners collected 13 hits.
The Angels’ runs came in the eighth on Hunter Renfroe’s RBI single and a sacrifice fly.
The win was Seattle’s first in five games. The Angeles had their three-game win streak end.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Mariners: UTL Dylan Moore (oblique) will start extended spring training Monday before heading out on a rehab assignment.
Angeles: RHP Griffin Canning (groin) threw a bullpen on Monday and will make a rehab start Thursday with the Angels’ Single-A affiliate Inland Empire.
UP NEXT
Angels: RHP Shohei Ohtani will start on Wednesday for the Angels. Ohtani allowed two hits and struck out 10 over six shutout innings against Oakland on opening day.
Mariners: RHP Chris Flexen will make his first start of the season in place of injured LHP Robbie Ray.