ANAHEIM, Calif. — Adam Frazier broke up José Suárez’s bid for a perfect game in the sixth and added a two-run triple in the ninth, leading the Seattle Mariners to an 8-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

Ty France had a tying two-run single in a three-run sixth for the Mariners, who have won five of seven after a pair of eventful victories at the Big A.

Suárez (4-5), the Angels’ 24-year-old Venezuelan left-hander, retired Seattle’s first 16 batters and led 2-0 before Frazier’s one-out infield single in the sixth. The next three Mariners also singled, abruptly ending Suárez’s night.

