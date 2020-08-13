Mariners bullpen breaks down late

The Mariners are a third of the way through this 60-game sprint, and wrapped up the first leg of this shortened season with a loss.
The only American League team to open the season with games on 20 consecutive days, Seattle ended this taxing stretch Wednesday night with a discouraging 7-4, late-innings loss to the Rangers at Globe Life Field.
For more than seven innings, it appeared the Mariners (7-13) were headed into their first off day of the season with a needed win.
Instead, everything unraveled for Seattle’s bullpen in a disastrous five-run eighth. Seattle was leading, 4-2, when Erik Swanson opened the frame with a strikeout. But, he allowed a single, a double and hit pinch hitter Todd Frazier with a pitch to quickly load the bases.
Jeff Mathis hit a bloop single to score one run. Shin-Soo Choo followed up with a sac fly to tie it. Swanson then hit another batter, and was pulled with the bases loaded again.
But, the inning went from bad to worse.
Taylor Williams, who has been one of Seattle’s most reliable back-end options, came in to try to sort out the mess, but a wild pitch promptly gave the Rangers the decisive one-run lead.
Willie Calhoun tacked on two more with a single to left.
The Mariners went down in order in the ninth to close out perhaps their most sour loss of the season so far, especially considering how productive the early frames were.
Seattle starter Taijuan Walker regrouped from a troubling outing last week to collect his second quality start of the season, completing six innings while allowing one unearned run on six hits with one walk and five strikeouts on 97 pitches.
He worked smoothly through the first three innings before running into a small jam in the fourth, but logged a pair of swinging strikeouts to work out of it.
Walker’s only allowed run came in the sixth after he hit Derek Dietrich with a pitch. Dietrich stole second and scored on a routine grounder by Elvis Andrus that Seattle shortstop J.P. Crawford skipped to first base. Dylan Moore couldn’t dig it out, allowing the Rangers to scratch their first run across.
Walker wrapped up the inning without further damage with a 4-1 lead, and was in line for his second win until the Rangers pieced together the five-run eighth.
The Mariners took an early four-run lead in the second. Catcher Austin Nola continued to rake, knocking his second homer of the season to make it 1-0. He added a double later, finishing 2-for-4.
Shed Long Jr. walked following Nola’s homer and Daniel Vogelbach crushed his second homer of the season in the second, a two-run shot to right, to push the lead to 3-0.
Tim Lopes singled after that and eventually scored on a Kyle Lewis sac fly.
