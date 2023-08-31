SEATTLE — After the most successful month in franchise history, the Seattle Mariners might prefer if August just never ended and rolled right into October.

“There’s like 60 days in August isn’t there? I wish there was,” manager Scott Servais quipped. “What a month.”

What a month indeed. The Mariners closed out the winningest month in team history by beating the Oakland Athletics 5-4 on Wednesday.

