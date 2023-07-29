PHOENIX — Nobody seems to completely be sure if the Seattle Mariners will be buyers or sellers at the rapidly approaching trade deadline, not even in their own clubhouse.

Cal Raleigh hopes the team’s latest three-game winning streak has made a good impression on the front office.

Raleigh and Tom Murphy hit back-to-back, two-run doubles in a four-run first, Logan Gilbert threw 6 strong innings and the Mariners beat the skidding Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Friday night.

Recommended for you