CHICAGO — Josh Rojas has adapted quite nicely to life with the surging Seattle Mariners.

Rojas hit a two-run homer and six Seattle relievers combined for five effective innings, helping the Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Tuesday night for their season-high eighth straight win.

Rojas was acquired in the July 31 trade that sent closer Paul Sewald to Arizona. After getting off to a slow start with his new team, Rojas is batting .321 (9-for-28) with two homers and six RBI in his last seven games.

