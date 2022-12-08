Mariners’ Haniger reaches $43.5M, 3-year deal with Giants

FILE - Seattle Mariners' Mitch Haniger jogs off the field during the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 6, 2022, in Seattle. Haniger and the San Francisco Giants agreed on a $43.5 million, three-year contract Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the winter meetings. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)

SAN DIEGO — Outfielder Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants agreed on a $43.5 million, three-year contract this week at the winter meetings.

A native of nearby Mountain View, Haniger is coming home to the Bay Area after five seasons with Seattle. He helped the Mariners reach the playoffs for the first time since 2001.

San Francisco missed the playoffs at 81-81 this past season on the heels of a franchise-record 107 wins and an NL West title in 2021.

