PEORIA, Ariz. — Yes, it was another run-scoring, hit-filled Cactus League party that ended in a 9-9 tie in 8½ innings. Colorado didn’t have enough pitching for the Mariners to bat in the bottom of the ninth.
The Mariners and Rockies combined for 18 runs, 26 hits and five home runs. And the wind wasn’t even a factor.
The Mariners exploded for five runs in the third inning against Rockies lefty Philip Diehl.
Following a leadoff double from Braden Bishop and a walk from J.P. Crawford, Mitch Haniger clubbed a three-run homer to left field. Kyle Seager followed with a solo blast to right field and Ty France made it three in a row with a line-drive solo homer to left-center.
But right-hander Will Vest, the Mariners’ Rule 5 pick this offseason, gave back four of those runs on four hits and a walk in a fifth inning the Mariners couldn’t finish.
Seattle scored three runs in the eighth inning on a run-scoring double from Jose Godoy and RBI singles from Jose Marmolejos and Dillon Thomas. But reliever Paul Sewald couldn’t hold a 9-7 lead, giving up a two-run homer to Casey Golden.
Player of the game
Justus Sheffield pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two hits with a strikeout. He worked heavily on his changeup, even throwing it on the first pitch and back-to-back to hitters.
And when he was done, he stuck around to watch his younger brother, Jordan, pitch the fourth inning for the Rockies. Jordan Sheffield was a Rule 5 pick from the Dodgers this winter. He allowed one run on one hit with a walk.