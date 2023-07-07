HOUSTON — Eugenio Suárez homered twice with three RBI and J.P. Crawford added a solo shot to lead the Seattle Mariners to a 5-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Thursday night.

“Home runs work and we saw it tonight,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.

Suárez connected off Ronel Blanco (2-1) to make it 2-0 in the second and Crawford’s homer put Seattle up 3-0 an inning later. Suárez, who also doubled, made it 5-1 with his second home run to start the ninth and give him 14 career multi-homer games.

