SEATTLE — Shohei Ohtani held Seattle to one run in six innings and drove in a run at the plate, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-3 victory over the Mariners on Wednesday.

Ohtani (1-0) kept the Mariners scoreless after allowing a run in a bumpy first inning, finishing his day having allowed three hits while striking out eight.

Ohtani drove in Taylor Ward with a single in the top of the seventh against Mariners reliever Andrés Muñoz to put the Angels lead 4-1.

Recommended for you