Mariners lose to Athletics with J-Rod scratched

The Mariners' Eugenio Suarez prepares to throw his bat to the ground after striking out against the Athletics during the seventh inning of a game Tuesday in Seattle.

 Associated Press

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners’ two-day stay alone atop the AL West ended with a 3-1 loss Tuesday night to the major league-worst Oakland Athletics, who built an early lead on home runs by Seth Brown and Shea Langeliers.

Star outfielder Julio Rodríguez was scratched of a pinch nerve in his left foot that left him day to day, and starter pitcher George Kirby was scratched before the game because of illness and replaced by Luke Weaver (2-5). First baseman Ty France left after two innings with a bruised left thumb sustained on a pickoff.

Seattle had won 12 of its previous 13 games, turning a 7½-game deficit into a one-game lead over Texas. The Rangers won 2-1 at the New York Mets, matching the Mariners at 75-57. Houston is a percentage point back at 76-58.

