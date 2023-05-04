Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) turns a double play as Seattle Mariners' Jose Caballero slides during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Mariners' Ty France was out at first. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Oakland Athletics third baseman Jace Peterson, left, throws to first for an out on Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suárez during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford throws to first for an out on Oakland Athletics' JJ Bleday during the second inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy, left, sits in the dugout as rainfall causes a weather delay before a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and Mariners in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
The Oakland Athletics ground crew cover the infield as rainfall causes a weather delay before a baseball game between the Athletics and the Seattle Mariners in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodríguez, right, reacts after striking out against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suárez celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suárez celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suárez hits a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Seattle Mariners' Logan Gilbert pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
OAKLAND, Calif. — Eugenio Suárez hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning after AJ Pollock tied the game with a solo home run in the ninth, and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Oakland Athletics 7-2 on Wednesday night.
The start was delayed 65 minutes by rain, contributing to a paltry crowd of 2,685 one night after the A’s drew 2,583.
With two outs in the 10th, Suárez drove a fastball from Adam Oller (1-1) over the wall in right-center field to give the Mariners their first lead. Seattle then loaded the bases and J.P. Crawford added a two-run single to make it 7-2.
Pollock homered off Zach Jackson with one out in the ninth to even it at 2, his second straight game with a tying home run in the late innings.
Oakland’s bullpen was charged with a blown save for the fourth consecutive game. The A’s fell to 0-4 when leading after seven innings and have lost their first 10 series for the first time in franchise history.
The Mariners’ rally took a win away from Oakland starter JP Sears, who pitched six shutout innings with seven strikeouts. A’s starting pitchers have yet to earn a victory through 31 games, the longest streak to start a season in MLB history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Seattle starter Logan Gilbert allowed two runs on three hits in six innings, striking out six and walking two. Matt Brash (3-2) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts to pick up the win.
Esteury Ruiz broke a scoreless tie in the sixth with a run-scoring double off Gilbert. Tony Kemp followed with an RBI double to make it 2-0.
José Caballero responded in the seventh with an RBI single to bring Seattle within a run. Caballero went 3 for 5 after starting his career 4 for 23.