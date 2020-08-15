Mariners not off to a great start

It all started with a rare catcher’s interference call.
George Springer, after seemingly flying out to right field to open the first inning, took his base.
Then, the Astros did what the Astros do when given even the slightest of opportunities — score runs. So many runs. Nine of them, to be exact. In one inning.
They burned through Mariners fill-in starter Nestor Cortes Jr., who recorded only one out before he was pulled, roughed up reliever Bryan Shaw, and sent 14 batters to the plate.
Seattle’s pitchers gave up the nine runs (seven earned) on seven hits, including two home runs, and walked three in that first inning, while the defense chipped in three errors.
When the inning mercifully ended, the Mariners were trailing by eight.
When the game ended, more than three hours after it started, Seattle was starting down an 11-1 loss Friday night in their series opener in Houston. It was their fourth, and worst, loss in five trips to Minute Maid Park so far this season.
Not exactly what the Mariners (7-14) were looking for, or expecting, following their first day off Thursday.
Cortes, one of Seattle’s multi-inning bullpen arms, wasn’t supposed to make his first start in a Mariners uniform — and only his second in parts of three seasons in the majors — in Friday’s tilt.
The night started trending downward when scheduled starter Yusei Kikuchi was scratched with neck spasms, and Cortes was tapped to replace him less than an hour before game time.
Cortes hadn’t seen particularly good results through four relief appearances this season — he allowed six runs, including four homers, in 7 1/3 innings — and the sudden switch in his routine Friday wasn’t helpful to get him on track.
Especially not against this punishing Astros lineup.
After Springer reached on the catcher’s interference call, Josh Reddick singled to center, and a fielding error by Kyle Lewis gave Houston runners at second and third.
Cortes then managed a swinging strikeout of Jose Altuve, but it ended up being the only out he would get.
Alex Bregman followed up with a single that scored a run before Yordan Alvarez, in his first at-bat of the season, crushed a three-run homer to the Crawford Boxes in left field.
That made it 4-1.
Yuli Gurriel went back-to-back with Alvarez, mashing his own homer to left.
That made it 5-1.
Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker each walked on four pitches. Martin Maldonado ripped a double to left two score both of them.
That made it 7-1.
Cortes was pulled at 41 pitches at that point, but the inning only got worse. Shaw came in from the bullpen for the Astros’ second go-around through the batting order and promptly gave up a single to Springer and a run-scoring double to Reddick that made it 8-1.
Altuve reached on an error when shortstop J.P. Crawford slipped fielding a ground ball, and another run scored to make it 9-1.
Shaw walked Bregman before Alvarez grounded into a double play to — finally — end the frame.
The Astros tacked on another run in the second against Shaw when Gurriel tripled to open the inning and scored on an infield grounder.
They added one more in the fifth when Yohan Ramirez hit Alvarez with a pitch with the bases loaded.
But, even in a game as deflating as this was, there were still a few moments that fit into the pluses category.
Crawford extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single in the fifth. He has still reached base in all 20 games he’s played in.
Rookie first baseman Evan White, who was just 7-for-67 entering the game, ended a long drought at the plate with a double in his third at-bat in the seventh. White also continued to flash his glove, leaning over the railing of the Astros’ dugout for a tough out to open the sixth.
Despite loading the bases in the fifth and giving up the one run, Ramirez, Seattle’s Rule 5 Draft pick up last winter, completed three innings, allowed three walks and struck out four pitching against his former club.
In his Mariners debut, reliever Brady Lail, who was claimed off waivers earlier in the week from the White Sox, tossed three scoreless innings with a walk and three strikeouts.
Seattle’s only run came in the first inning when a walk, a balk, a stolen base and a Kyle Seager sacrifice fly scored Dylan Moore.
