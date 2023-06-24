BALTIMORE — Logan Gilbert allowed two hits in seven innings, Teoscar Hernández and Tom Murphy homered and the Seattle Mariners routed the Baltimore Orioles 13-1 on Friday night in a game that started 100 minutes late because of rain.

Murphy hit a two-run shot off Kyle Gibson (8-5) to cap a four-run third for Seattle, and Gilbert (5-4) had an outstanding night on the mound. He struck out just five but induced plenty of weak contact.

“I think when I’m at my best it’s pretty effortless, and just kind of smooth and easy, and that’s how it felt tonight,” said Gilbert, who was perfect in innings three through six. “It’s kind of what we were working on in the midweek bullpen, and happy to take it into the game.”

