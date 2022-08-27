SEATTLE — Julio Rodríguez and the Seattle Mariners appear set on a long-term relationship in the Pacific Northwest.

Multiple reports on Friday had the Mariners and Rodriguez closing in on a contract extension that would lock up the rookie All-Star likely for at least the next decade.

MLB.com first reported the agreement and ESPN said the deal will guarantee at least $210 million for 14 years with the potential to top $400 million over the life of the contract.

