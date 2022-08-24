Mariners smack pair of 2-run homers

The Mariners’ Eugenio Suarez greets teammates after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Tuesday in Seattle.

 Associated Press

SEATTLE — “Home runs are awesome.”

In a season where Mariners manager Scott Servais had made a number of comments that have been turned into T-shirts, that simple statement, which he made a few days ago after their only win in a frustrating series in Oakland, rang true for his team on Tuesday night.

And the 38,254 fans and unlisted number of dogs in attendance packed into T-Mobile Park definitely felt the same.

Tags

Recommended for you