Mariners snap four-game losing streak against Angels

Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez celebrates after hitting an RBI single against the Angels during the fourth inning of a game, next to first base coach Kristopher Negrón (45), on Tuesday in Seattle.

 Associated Press

SEATTLE — After struggling on their last road trip and losing in extra innings when they returned home, the Seattle Mariners needed an easy night at the ballpark.

J.P. Crawford hit a three-run double that broke open the game, Eugenio Suárez homered and had an early RBI single, and the Mariners scored seven runs with two outs in an 8-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

The Mariners snapped a four-game losing streak and took advantage of Houston’s loss to last-place Oakland to pull within 1½ games of the AL West-leading Astros. Seattle also tied Toronto for the third and final AL wild card.

Recommended for you