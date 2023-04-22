Mariners snap losing streak

Seattle Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez celebrates a double during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday in Seattle.

 AP Caean Couto

SEATTLE — George Kirby allowed two runs in six solid innings, Teoscar Hernández homered, doubled and scored three times, and the Seattle Mariners beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 on Friday night.

Seattle snapped a three-game losing streak behind another excellent start from its young right-hander and a busy day at the plate from its right fielder.

Hernández doubled in his first at-bat and scored on Jarred Kelenic’s soft single. Hernández followed in the fourth inning with his fourth homer of the season to center field off St. Louis starter Steven Matz.

