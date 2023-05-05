OAKLAND, Calif. — Taylor Trammell homered for the second time in five days since coming off the injured list and drove in three runs as the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3 Thursday to extend their winning streak to four games and complete a series sweep.

Trammell feels his swing is coming together after missing the first 27 games of the season with a fractured hand.

“I feel very comfortable with it, especially balls out over the plate,” Trammell said. “Being able to not pull it, being able to take it to all different types of the field. That was exactly the plan.”

Tags

Recommended for you