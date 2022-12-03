Mariners swing trade for second baseman Kolten Wong

FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong runs during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sept. 22, 2022, in Cincinnati. Wong is staying in Milwaukee as the Brewers have picked up the $10 million 2023 team option on the veteran second baseman. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

SEATTLE — Right before the start of baseball’s winter meetings, the Seattle Mariners checked off another offseason need, this time with a Gold Glove second baseman.

Seattle acquired Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday in a trade for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro.

“Second base is really an area that we’ve struggled to get production out of, particularly offensively,” Seattle general manager Justin Hollander said. “His game really seems to be trending upward year after year offensively, particularly against right-handed pitching. He’s learning to elevate the ball. He makes a ton of contact.”

