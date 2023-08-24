CHICAGO — Designated runner Tim Anderson stole third and scored the winning run on a Seattle throwing error — all on a failed pickoff play — as the Chicago White Sox snapped the Mariners’ season-best eight-game winning streak with a 5-4, 10-inning victory on Wednesday.

Anderson was leading off second base when Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh threw to second base in a pickoff attempt following a pitch from Justin Topa. J.P. Crawford took the throw from Raleigh and threw wildly to third in an effort to get Anderson. But the Mariners couldn’t handle the overthrow and Anderson crossed the plate with the winning run.

“Not the way we drew it up, but it was a major league win,” Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said, a day after the club fired executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn.

Recommended for you