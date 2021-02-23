Gonzaga’s Mark Few has been No. 1 in winning percentage among active college basketball coaches for several years.
Saturday’s win over San Diego at the McCarthey Athletic Center elevated Few into the top spot all time.
Gonzaga’s latest victory improved Few’s 22-year record to 621-124 for an .8336 winning percentage.
Sports-reference.com’s all-time list includes coaches with a minimum of 10 seasons at major programs.
Former UCLA coach John Wooden, one of Few’s coaching idols, is fifth at .8039.
Few ranks 36th in all-time coaching wins with 621.
Suggs a Cousy finalist
Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs is one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.
Suggs joins Baylor’s Jared Butler, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and Villanova’s Collin Gillespie on the list of finalists. Suggs and Cunningham are freshmen.
Suggs leads the WCC in steals (2.0), ranks fourth in field goal percentage (51.2), fifth in assists (4.3) and 11th in scoring (14.1).
He’s been named WCC freshman of the week nine times. He was named WCC player of the week after scoring 27 points in a 99-88 victory over then-No. 3 Iowa.
Oregon’s Payton Pritchard won the award last year, and Murray State’s Ja Morant did in 2019.