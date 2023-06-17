Between a Super Bowl champ’s sudden rise, three rookies hoping to make a mark and Minshew potentially vying for a starting job on a new team, the year has already been full of change for the Washington State football players in the NFL.
Here is a look at what has changed and who is trying to hold onto a roster spot before NFL teams cut their groups from 90 to 53 players in August.
Rookies hoping for a chance
Every Coug fan knows about linebacker Daiyan Henley — the dynamic and charismatic third-round NFL draft pick of the Los Angeles Chargers who very well could see himself in a starting role at some point during the 2023 NFL season.
But there are two other ’23 Cougs who are just hoping to still have a locker when the end of August rolls around.
Nickel/cornerback Armani Marsh and cornerback Derrick Langford this offseason were signed as undrafted free agents by the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets, respectively.
Relegated to No. “25d” on the Titans roster, Marsh was a team captain and defensive mainstay for the Cougs.
A bit undersized at 5-foot-10, 188 pounds, Marsh was a two-time All-Pac-12 honorable mention honoree. He finished his career with 184 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 13 pass breakups and four interceptions.
The Spokane native participated in a rookie minicamp tryout invite and impressed enough to earn his first NFL contract.
If he’s able to secure a roster spot, it’d be quite the underdog story for Marsh, who first joined WSU as a walk-on in 2017.
Langford has better NFL size than Marsh at 6-3, 200 pounds. The Berkeley, Calif., product started every game for the Cougars the past two seasons and finished his career with 91 tackles, three forced fumbles, 17 pass breakups and four interceptions.
Another former Cougar, edge Willie Taylor, is a rookie on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ roster. Taylor last played for WSU in 2021.
Cougs on new NFL teams
Two former Cougar and NFL teammates — who also happen to be two of the most recognizable WSU faces in the league — find themselves on different teams this year.
After going to the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Gardner Minshew is now with the Indianapolis Colts and offensive tackle Andre Dillard is with Marsh and the Titans.
And their new teams might be better fits for starting roles.
A fifth-year pro, Minshew and his famous mustache are competing with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson of Florida for the starting quarterback job.
Richardson has more size and more hype, but if he’s not ready right away, Minshew could be the man under center to start the season.
“My performance doesn’t really have anything to do with his performance,” Minshew said recently when asked about the balance between competing against and helping mentor Richardson.
“I can go out there and be great (and) it’s not going to affect him; he can go out there and be great and it’s not going to affect me. I think our whole (quarterback) room is pushing to be the best that we can be and in that way, serve the team the best we can.”
Last season, Minshew completed 44-of-76 passes (57.9%) for 663 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in five games as the backup to Eagles starter Jaylen Hurts. But Minshew has started 24 games in his career, mostly in two seasons with the Jaguars, and owns a stellar TD-to-interception of 44-15 in his career.
Also a fifth-year pro, Dillard was a backup and part-time starter on one of the best offensive lines in the league with the Eagles. He’s expected to start at left tackle for the Titans, where he’ll try to open running lanes for star tailback Derrick Henry.
A Super Bowl ring for Watson
No Cougar had a better NFL season than rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson, who won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, beating two of his former teammates, Minshew and Dillard, in the process.
It was a dream season for the seventh-round draft pick.
Watson had a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown Week 2 against the Chargers and two more interceptions in the playoffs in wins against the Jaguars and Bengals.
Watson was a part-time starter last season, but may have done enough for a full-time role in 2023.
WSU players in the NFL
Jalen Thompson, safety, Cardinals
Dezmon Patmon, wide receiver, Bills
Frankie Luvu, linebacker, Panthers
Jarrett Guarantano, quarterback, Broncos
Gardner Minshew, quarterback, Colts
Willie Taylor, linebacker, Jaguars
Jaylen Watson, cornerback, Chiefs
Daiyan Henley, linebacker, Chargers
River Cracraft, wide receiver, Dolphins
Daniel Ekuale, defensive tackle, Patriots
Derrick Langford, cornerback, Jets
Abraham Lucas, offensive tackle, Seahawks
Easop Winston, wide receiver, Seahawks
Andre Dillard, offensive tackle, Titans
Armani Marsh, defensive back, Titans
