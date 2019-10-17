FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho sophomore guard Gina Marxen was named to the 2019-20 Preseason All-Big Sky team, it was announced by the league Wednesday.
Last year’s conference freshman of the year, Marxen appeared in all 34 games, starting 31, and finished fourth on the team with an average of 8.6 points per game.
Marxen’s breakout performance came early, when she scored 22 points in a 115-71 loss Nov. 11, 2018, at No. 7 Stanford. She finished 5-of-6 from 3-point range, and added three rebounds and four assists.
Marxen scored in double-digits in 10 of 20 conference games, and averaged 10 points and six assists per contest, playing almost 37 minutes per game in three WNIT contests.
Montana State’s Fallyn Freije was picked as the preseason MVP. The team was voted on by league coaches, sports information staff, and media members.
Freije is joined by teammate Oliana Squires, Kylie Jimenez from Portland State, Kennedy Nicholas from Sacramento State, Estefania Ors from Idaho State and McKenzie Johnston from Montana.
Marxen and the Vandals get their season started with an exhibition at 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at home against Lewis-Clark State. The regular season begins at 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at Oklahoma State.
On the men’s side, two-time All-Big Sky first-team honoree, Weber State senior guard Jerrick Harding, was named preseason MVP.
Harding is joined by Montana senior guard Sayeed Pridgett, Montana State senior guard Harald Frey, Portland State junior guard Holland Woods, Eastern Washington senior forward Mason Peatling and Eastern Washington junior guard Jacob Davison.
Elleby named to Erving watch list
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Washington State men’s basketball sophomore CJ Elleby was named to the 20-member 2020 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced.
Elleby is one of four Pac-12 players named to the list, as he’s joined by Arizona’s Josh Green, Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle, and Washington’s Jaden McDaniels.
The second-year player is coming off one of the most successful freshman seasons in program history, as the Seattle native finished last season averaging 14.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He set the freshman scoring record with 471 points in 32 contests, breaking Steve Puidokas’ 45-year-old mark. Elleby also finished second all-time among freshman in rebounds (227), scoring average (14.7 ppg), and field goals (168), finishing top-10 in eight other season categories. Elleby was named to this season’s preseason All-Pac-12 first team.
The award is named after the class of 1993 Hall of Famer.