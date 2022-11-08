Following Idaho’s 48-16 win over Big Sky “nonrival” Eastern Washington on Saturday in the Kibbie Dome, the Vandals returned to controlling their own destiny in trying to reach the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
A win Saturday against UC Davis (5-4, 4-2) would surely give Idaho an FCS playoff bid.
I hate to keep saying this, but who would’ve thought we’d be sitting here talking about ways the Vandals could make the playoffs? Not me, not you, heck not even Idaho coach Jason Eck.
Eck admitted during last week’s news conference he was hoping that the Vandals would be built into a playoff team in about three years. But we’re just one season into the Eck administration and the playoffs are just one win away.
Last Tuesday, we broke down why this was all happening and it comes down to belief. All of the players and staff truly believe that they can win any game they play, which is huge.
However, maybe it’s time to admit that we’re living in the Twilight Zone.
I’ve made multiple references this season to the sports game Madden, and occasionally NCAA football (which is making its return in July 2023 if anyone wants to play). This is because a turnaround for a team that’s had three winning seasons in the last 20 years usually only happens in video games. Also, the number of plays that wide reciever Hayden Hatten, quarterback Gevani McCoy and the UI defense have made can seemingly only be possible with video game animations.
The bus doesn’t stop with the Vandals either. The entire 2022 football season seems to be a bit of an alternate reality — just look at the Football Bowl Subdivision playoff rankings.
Where’s Alabama? All the way back at No. 10.
Granted, fellow mainstays are back in the top four like Ohio State, Georgia, and Michigan, but TCU at No. 4? No one saw that coming. The Horned Frogs finished three out of the last four years with a losing record, but this year are undefeated (9-0).
Let’s take it a step forward to the NFL. The New York Jets beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday 20-17 to improve to 6-3 on the year. The Seattle Seahawks are on top of the NFC West with journeyman quarterback Geno Smith, who’s playing at an MVP level.
Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson signed a massive contract with the Denver Broncos in the offseason. Going to a team that’s always been notoriously just “a quarterback away” from contending. Fast forward and Denver and Wilson are 3-5 and at the bottom of the AFC West.
So, what’s my point? Idaho’s success was always going to happen. The football gods wanted 2022 to be weird. What weirder way to mess with the football landscape than to make Idaho good? Not only good but one of the most dangerous teams in the FCS. A team that no one in the playoffs will want to play once push comes to shove.
Now if the football gods could get a little weirder and make the Jacksonville Jaguars good, that would be awesome.