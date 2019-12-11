SAN FRANCISCO — Sophomore placekicker Blaze Mazza’s first-team nod headlined eight Washington State football players on the Pac-12’s all-conference team, which was voted on by the league’s coaches and released Tuesday morning.
Besides Mazza — who only missed one kick — senior quarterback Anthony Gordon, sophomore offensive lineman Abe Lucas and freshman linebacker Travion Brown (special teams) were named to the second team.
Sophomore running back Max Borghi, junior offensive lineman Josh Watson, junior linebacker Jahad Woods and senior receiver Easop Winston accrued honorable mention votes.
Mazza became the first Wazzu kicker to earn first-team all-league plaudits since Drew Dunning in 2003. The Lou Groza Award finalist and second-team midseason All-American (The Athletic) went 20-of-21 on field goals and was 10th in the nation in field goals made during the regular season. His 18 consecutive made field goals to start the season is the longest streak in program history.
Mazza, from Plano, Texas, booted a pair of 50-plus-yard kicks and ranked sixth among kickers in the country with 112 points scored.
Gordon, a first-year starter from Pacifica, Calif., set school and conference single-season records with 5,228 passing yards and 45 touchdowns. He led the country in passing yards and tossed a NCAA-high 435.7 yards per game in coach Mike Leach’s Air Raid system.
Gordon was the league’s player of the week three times.
Lucas, a second-teamer last season, started all 12 games at right tackle, finishing the year ranked as the best pass-blocking tackle in the nation by Pro Football Focus, which also had him as the No. 5 overall tackle in America. He earned a weekly conference laud Nov. 24.
Brown, a rookie out of Moreno Valley, Calif., earned the team’s “Tough Guy” award once, and the defensive player of the week and special teams player of the week for his outings against Northern Colorado and Colorado.
He started Wazzu’s final four games at nickel.
Borghi, an honorable mention pick last year, has 15 total touchdowns, second in the conference. He led the league with an average of 6.5 yards per carry, averaged 114.8 all-purpose yards (No. 5 in the Pac-12) and finished with 790 rushing yards on 121 carries, and 566 receiving yards on 81 catches.
The Arvada, Colo., native was the only player in the Football Bowl Subdivision to tally 750-plus rushing yards, 550-plus receiving yards and 15-plus scores.
Watson, the starting right guard from Everett, Wash., was key in safeguarding Gordon and the nation’s No. 1 passing offense. He earned a weekly team award, the “Bone Award,” after WSU’s Week 3 win against Houston.
Winston Jr., from San Francisco, totaled 80 receptions — fourth in the Pac-12 — and was fourth in the league with a team-best 11 touchdowns, ranking seventh in WSU single-season history.
He had 927 yards receiving — five 100-plus-yard games — and tied a single-game Cougar record with four touchdowns against UCLA. Against Arizona State, he had 14 catches, the second most in a game in school history.
Woods, an honorable mention selection last year out of San Diego, was ninth in the country and second in the Pac-12 with 121 tackles, the most by a Coug since 1996. He led Wazzu with 10 tackles for loss and logged eight games with 10-plus tackles.
AWARD WINNERS — Utah running back Zack Moss was named the league’s offensive MVP, while Cal linebacker Evan Weaver — out of Spokane’s Gonzaga Prep — earned defensive honors. The Utes’ Kyle Whittingham was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year.